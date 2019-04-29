South B United, Acakoro crowned Chapa Dimba Nairobi Winners

Jericho All Stars' Juma Michael (L) shield off the ball from Omondi Meshack (R) of South B United during the Nairobi region finals held at Goan Institute. South B United won 2-1.
Kasarani’s Acakoro Ladies and Starehe’s South B United (men) are the new Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Nairobi region champions.

South B United triumphed in the finals beating Jericho All-Stars from Makadara 2-1 to be crowned Nairobi’s best in the tournament at Goan Gymkhana grounds in Pangani.

Fabio Otieno scored the first goal putting Jericho United ahead in the 27th minute before Alvin Kuka scored an equaliser for South ‘B’ United in the 33rd minute. Meshack Omondi then scored the winning goal for the Starehe based team in the 74th minute.

“The game was tough but our team remained focused. We came from a goal down to beat our opponents by two goals. Our main aim is to win the national trophy and we will give it our best. We are glad because our struggles have borne fruits,” said South B’s Enock Wanyama, who was crowned the Most Valuable Player. In the girls’ finals, Acakoro emerged victorious after beating Carolina For Kibera FC 5- 4 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 regulation time. Catherine Awuor gave Acakoro Ladies the lead in the 16th minute before Pauline Nyanduko scored the equaliser in the second half.

“We are delighted that we have the ticket for the national finals. The game was very entertaining and played very responsibly by both teams. The team is greatly motivated as they have won cash prizes and other prizes. We look forward to finals with an aim of bringing the trophy to Nairobi,” said Acakoro coach Pauline Awuor.

Acakoro Ladies and Jericho All-Stars received a cash reward of Sh200,000 each and will now represent Nairobi region in the national finals scheduled for June 2019 at Kinoru Stadium, Meru County. The runners-up teams; Jericho All-Stars and Carolina For Kibera FC also pocketed Sh100,000. The best players from the tournament also took home Sh30,000 each.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
Football
29 April 2019 - 05:00

