Leopards coach challenges office to retain senior players

AFC Leopards coach Andre Casa Mbungo has challenged the management of the club to extend the contracts of Paul Were and David Ochieng who played a massive role in their yesterday’s 2-1 win over Bandari.

The two Kenyan internationals signed short term deals with Ingwe which are set to expire at the end of the season but Mbungo has openly expressed his wish to have their services with the club extended.

Were produced yet another man of the match performance yesterday where he provided an assist while Ochieng superbly anchored the midfield to earn Ingwe three points. Mbungo called upon the office to retain the duo at the end of the season as well extend the almost elapsing contracts of dependable players.

“I would like to work with them for a longer time and I would be glad if the office extends their stay.They have had a positive impact since they came into the team and I am looking forward to work with them on a long term basis.We played well today and we have to build on the win in readiness for the remaining matches.”

Mbungo further heaped praises on the contribution of Said Tsuma who made his return yesterday since suffering an ankle fracture in January.Tsuma broke his leg during the SportPesa Cup in Tanzania and returned to action yesterday where he clocked 90 minutes.

“He is a good player who controlled the midfield well. He made good and timely interceptions and his ball distribution was good too. His return is an advantage to us as we have tough matches remaining.”

His Bandari counterpart Bernard Mwalala attributed the loss to officiating where the match had to be stopped at some time in the second half of unruly fans pelted stones to the field of play.

“Their fans intimidated the referees and ended up making wrong calls. It’s a dirty tact otherwise we were unlucky to lose the match as we dominated and created clear cut chances.We have to bounce back now that we have lost in back to back matches.”

Vincent Oburu and Whyvone Isuza were on target for Ingwe while Alex Orotomal netted Bandari’s consolation.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia will be looking to open a nine point-gap at the top when they take on Ulinzi Stars today at Afraha Stadium. Gor have won nine out of the 23 meetings between the two while the soldiers have managed four wins with nine ending evenly.A late penalty by Enosh Ochieng saw the two sides settle for a one all draw at the Moi Stadium Kisumu two weeks ago.