Czech international Josef Sural star killed in bus crash

Czech international striker Josef Sural has been killed after a bus carrying several of Turkish club Aytemiz Alanyaspor's players crashed.

Sural, 28, died at the hospital where he and six of his team-mates were taken after a bus carrying them back from a game at Kayserispor crashed on Sunday.

Seven of the Super Lig's club's players had rented the private minibus.

Club chairman Hasan Cavusoglu claimed the driver of the minibus had fallen asleep at the wheel.

A second on-board driver was also reportedly asleep when the accident happened around three miles from the club's home city of Alanya.

On Twitter, the club posted: "We have learned with deep sorrow that Josef Sural lost his life as a result of an accident carrying seven football players from Alanyaspor."