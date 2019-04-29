Coast Stima coach worried as side hit hard by injuries

National Super League side Coast Stima coach Swaleh Kinero is worried that he will have to do without the services of three of his forwards in the remaining nine matches due to injuries.

Stima lost 4-2 to Wazito last Friday, an outcome Kinero largely attributed to the absence of the three. The soft-spoken tactician said he is angling at the possibility of using makeshift strikers in the remaining bit of the season.

Kinero revealed that absence the trio of Collins Kombo, Rodgers Okumu and Boniface Akenga, who have been nursing different injuries has been felt in their previous matches and their contribution will be missed for the time they will be on the sidelines.

The much-travelled Akenga was ruled out of action in the first leg after suffering a knee injury while in action against Kibera Black Stars, an injury which Kinero said necessitated a surgery. Kombo too has been out for a while nursing a knee injury. He has, however, resumed training.

“Akenga’s case is a bit complicated and I think he needs to go under the knife for long term remedy. Kombo has a little problem with his knee. He’s training but still feels some pain, so he is not ready to return at the moment, limiting our options up-front. ”

He also observed that Okumu had a reoccurring problem. “It has become chronic as he continues to be on the treatment table. With our thick squad, we have been forced to make some make-shift changes especially on the offensive area,” he said.

Despite the setback, Kinero lauded the experienced Joshua Oyoo for stepping in and single-handedly filling in the voids left by the triumvirate. The former Bandari striker has since found the back of the net eight times.

The club has won once, drawn once and lost three in their last five matches. This has made their promotion bid to hang on the balance as they are 10th in the standings, 21 points behind leaders Wazito With 60.