Handling pressure will determine title race - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the Premier League title race will come down to "who handles the pressure better" between now and the end of the season.

City go into Sunday's game against Burnley two points behind league leaders Liverpool but with a game in hand over Jurgen Klopp's side.

"Now it's who handles the pressure, who is more stable," said Guardiola.

"Every game it is a little more difficult with the pressure."

The Citizens will become the first team to retain the title since Manchester United in 2009 if they pick up maximum points from their final three matches.

After Sunday's trip to Turf Moor, Guardiola's team take on Leicester at home and Brighton away, while Liverpool face Newcastle away and Wolves at home in their final two fixtures.