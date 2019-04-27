Matano not ready to lose to the leaders twice as league gathers pace

Veteran Tusker coach Robert Matano has vowed to halt Gor Mahia’s exemplary run in the SportPesa Premier League when the two sides clash today at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

Gor have opened a four-point gap at the top of the log and will be seeking to widen the gap to seven. However, Matano has warned them to brace up for a defeat as his side can not afford to lose both home and away to the defending champions.

Tusker sit sixth with 38 points and will be out to redeem themselves from a 1-0 loss suffered at the hands of Gor in the first leg as well as rise a place high on the log.

Statistics between the two cubs which have 28 league titles between them show that Gor Mahia have won 14 out of the last 33 matches played, lost seven times to the brewers with the rest of the 12 matches ending evenly. Despite history not favouring them and trailing Kógalo by 14 points, Matano is upbeat that he will emerge victorious.

“We have prepared for the match just like any other side but we have to go for the three points. We know they are also gunning for the three points but we can not afford to fall to them twice in a season. We lost in the first leg and we have to do our best and win the second leg. We are not focusing on closing the gap and history or form will count for nothing. I have a full house squad and I hope our performance will be good.” The match will be preceded by the clash pitting KCB and Kakamega Homeboyz.

Today, newly appointed Salim Babu will be looking to begin life at Western Stima on a winning note when the power men host Sony Sugar at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu. Babu replaced Paul Ogai who parted ways with the club on Thursday and will face his former employers in his first match on the touch-line.

Kariobangi Sharks will be hoping to end their eight-match winless streak when they tackle Posta Rangers at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani While Chemelil Sugar will entertain Nzoia Sugar at the Chemelil Sports Complex in a match dubbed as “Sugar Derby”

Tomorrow, Sofapaka will hope to reduce the gap between them and league leaders Gor when they face Mathare United at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos. Sofapaka are four points behind Gor and the gap would be widened to seven before their match should the latter win their match today.

Similarly, third-ranked Bandari will be seeking to slice the gap between and Gor when they face AFC Leopards at the same venue. Bandari are third with 45 points—seven behind Gor while Leopards who drew Sharks 1-1 in their last match, are tenth with 31 points.

After dishing out a walkover to Gor Mahia on Thursday, Mt Kenya United coach Melis Medo hopes the club owner will sort the players dues and provide them with means to honour their away match to Zoo Kericho.

Today’s fixtures

KCB vs Homeboyz (Machakos)

Sharks vs Rangers (Kasarani)

Western Stima vs Sony (Kisumu)

Tusker vs Gor Mahia (Machakos)

Chemelil vs Nzoia (Chemelil Complex)

Tomorrow

Sofapaka vs Mathare (Machakos)

Zoo vs Mt Kenya (Kericho)

Leopards vs Bandari (Machakos)