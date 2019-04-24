Wanga eyes Golden Boot as league gathers momentum

Kakamega Homeboyz’s striker Allan Wanga yesterday revealed that his recent scoring prowess in the Kenya Premier League has been inspired by his motivation to win the Golden Boot at the end of the season.

Speaking shortly after guiding his side to victory over Mt. Kenya at Bukhungu on Monday, the former AFC Leopards and Tusker striker, said he is pleased to have rediscovered his good form at this crucial moment.

“It’s not about an individual though. This is all about hard work, team work and the coach. We have stood out to understand each other and together, we are playing as a unit,” he noted.

“As much as I am being motivated for the ‘Golden Boot’ prize, I believe I have a responsibility to help the team finish in a better position and plan well for the next season, where we hope to contend for the title,” he warned.

Wanga praised the introduction of head coach Nicholas Muyoti, his assistant Peter Okidi and team manager Boniface Imbenzi, who he said are doing a great job at Homeboyz.

He termed the race for the Golden Boot as stiff and also commended the rise in standards of the local standards—a develop he said was good for the national team and the upcoming players. Homeboyz striker tipped the national team Harambee Stars to go past group stage in African Cup of Nations going by the standards and competition currently being witnessed.

He called upon the players who will be on duty to seize the opportunity and fight for the country. Wanga has scored 15 goals and hopes to topple the current top scorer Enosh Ochieng of Ulinzi.