Garissa’s Berlin through to Chapa Dimba North Eastern region final

Garissa’s Berlin have booked a ticket to the finals of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom North Eastern region set for tomorrow at Garissa University.

Abdallah Marro tapped-in across barely after 10 minutes of play to give the Garissa team a 1-0 victory against Dadaab in the semis held yesterday under the scorching heat. “I am so happy we have made it to the finals. We played as a team and that is why I scored the winning goal. We will do our best and we hope to win in the finals tomorrow (today),” said Abdallah Marro, player Berlin FC.

Due to high temperatures in the region, the other semi between Al Ansar from Wajir and Jamia from Mandera was to be played last evening. The winner will square it out with Berlin in the final tomorrow.

“We have had a tough game today with high temperatures but the boys have done their best. We expect a hard-hitting match tomorrow in the finals but we are ready. Our dream is to win national finals and we will put our energy towards this,” said Berlin Fc coach Ahmed Mohamed.

The winning team in the tomorrow’s finals will join Euronuts, Barcelona (Central region), Shimanzi Youth, Changamwe Ladies (Mombasa), Al Ahly, Kitale Queens (Rift Valley), Bishop Njenga Girls, Lugari Blue Saints (western), Manyatta Boys, Ndhiwa Queens (Nyanza) as well as Super Solico and St Mary’s Ndovea from Eastern.

The national finals are set for Meru where Sh1 million is at stake. The competition will then move to Nairobi for the last region final as the race to La Liga heats up.