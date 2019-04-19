Mururi blames his sacking on lack of support at Vihiga United

• Mururi thanks the management of Vihiga United for offering him a chance to serve them
Sacked Vihiga United head coach Mike Mururi has welcomed the decision, terming the move a normal occurrence in football.
Mururi was shown the door alongside his two deputies—Tom Tera and Francis Xavier–two days ago due to what the team’s chairman Indimuli Kahi termed as dismal performance.
Shortly after losing 1-0 away to Zoo at Kericho Green Stadium, Vihiga United through their chairman, announced the sacking of the trio.
The former Kakamega Homeboyz and Chemelil tactician said this didn’t come as a shocker to him as he had seen it coming. "I anticipated the move owing to the challenges the team has gone through in the last few months," he noted.
He said the for any team to succeed, there should be goodwill and full support from the management and the sponsors—something he laments didn’t happen at Vihiga.
“We expected this but we have accepted and moved on. However, it should be known that coaches have always been sacrificed whenever things fail to work out even in situations where the conditions are not right. A good team depends on the players under their stable and if one is not given money to hire what do you do as a coach!? Mururi exclaimed.
“Nevertheless, I want to thank the management of Vihiga United for offering me a chance to serve them and I believe with the minimal resources that were at our disposal, we did our best. It was hard for the team after the players went on strike for a whole week, demanding for their allowances and salaries," he noted.
“Things were even made worse after we lost some of our best players to other teams during the mid-season transfer window and also through injuries. However, we want to wish the team the best of luck in their endeavours,” he said.
Mururi believes the team has the potential to survive relegation and asked the team management and the fans to be patient with the young players who are the feature of the team. The tactician said he will take a break to reflect on his next step. Indimuli called upon the fans to remain patient and as they try to turn around the team's results.
He also revealed that the new technical bench will be unveiled soon. The Vihiga county sponsored outfit is currently placed 16th on the log with 20 points from 24 matches and risk being dropped if they don’t improve on their performance.