Mururi blames his sacking on lack of support at Vihiga United

Sacked Vihiga United head coach Mike Mururi has welcomed the decision, terming the move a normal occurrence in football.

Mururi was shown the door alongside his two deputies—Tom Tera and Francis Xavier–two days ago due to what the team’s chairman Indimuli Kahi termed as dismal performance.

Shortly after losing 1-0 away to Zoo at Kericho Green Stadium, Vihiga United through their chairman, announced the sacking of the trio.

The former Kakamega Homeboyz and Chemelil tactician said this didn’t come as a shocker to him as he had seen it coming. "I anticipated the move owing to the challenges the team has gone through in the last few months," he noted.

He said the for any team to succeed, there should be goodwill and full support from the management and the sponsors—something he laments didn’t happen at Vihiga.

“We expected this but we have accepted and moved on. However, it should be known that coaches have always been sacrificed whenever things fail to work out even in situations where the conditions are not right. A good team depends on the players under their stable and if one is not given money to hire what do you do as a coach!? Mururi exclaimed.