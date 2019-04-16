The result leaves them nine points adrift of the relegation playoff spot

The wheels are starting to come off the basement club Mt. Kenya United as they were walloped 6-2 by Posta Rangers yesterday—a result that left them nine points adrift of the relegation playoff spot.

For a team that signed seven new players during the mid-season transfer window, it was ironical that for a second successive weekend, they shipped in six goals—a sure sign that rather than steadying the ship, it is sinking fast.

At the beginning of the campaign, the renaming of the club and subsequent relocation to Ruiru and the return of then respected coach Melis Medo after a reported takeover was expected to be the catalyst for upward mobility. Now with 22 games already played, they have 12 points and are staring down the barrel.

“We have to focus on getting results on the pitch because ultimately that is what matters. We are going through a difficult period but we need to stand together and fight for the club,” remarked a desolate Medo after the clash.

Posta had earlier endured similar struggles until John Kamau brought firm hands at the tiller. Rangers despite going five games without a victory, they showed against the league’s whipping boys that they still have it in them to dish out a ruthless performance.

“I believe we deserved the three points. We created better chances and got our reward. We now have to be more consistent going forward and maintain the high standards needed to compete in this league,” Kamau noted.

The thumping victory saw Posta improve their goal difference tally significantly in what is expected to be a close fight and are now out of the bottom three after Vihiga United were beaten 1-0 at home by Kakamega Homeboyz.

Reborn Alan Wanga struck the lone goal that took his tally to thirteen in his race to win the golden boot. Western Stima are doing many things wrong as they seek to stay out of the relegation scrap and yesterday they suffered a 3-1 defeat at their own backyard to Bandari.

Ulinzi Stars inflicted yet another defeat on out of sorts Mathare United with Oscar Wamalwa and Elvis Nandwa on target in the soldiers 2-0 win. Tusker secured victory for the third time in a row, seeing off Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 with Timothy Otieno and Boniface Muchiri on the score-sheet.