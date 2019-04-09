I am going nowhere, says Gor Mahia top scorer Tuyisenge

Gor Mahia lethal striker Jacques Tuyisenge has denied reports that he could be on his way out of the broke Kenyan Premier League champions.

Rumours had it that the forward have been approached by a number of foreign clubs but he insists he has not received any offer.

“I have only read on newspapers and heard on radio that several clubs are after my services, but non has approached neither my representatives nor myself,” said the Rwandese international, who has been in sensational form for the past four seasons since joining from Rwanda’s Police FC.

He had been linked with a move to DR Congo’s AS Vita who were ready to fork out Sh25m in January. Vita were reportedly willing to release striker Jean-Marc Makusu to Moroccan side AS Berkane for around Sh60m and had earmarked Tuyisenge as his replacement.

However, he revealed Tanzanian giants Simba had approached him. Tanzanian Online TV station Dream TV and other online platforms indicated last month that the Rwandan was already in Dar es Salaam to sign a pre-contract with Wekundu wa Msimbazi, after the Fifa calendar period.

However, the 27 year old talisman again made it clear that he has a running contract with the 17-time KPL champions until December this year, and that he was ready to see it through. But he accepts that talks for a contract extension are yet to start.

Tuyisenge moved to Gor Mahia in February, 2016, after captaining Amavubi to quarter-finals of the fourth African Nations Championship (Chan) finals tournament, which was staged in Rwanda.

He played alongside compatriots midfielder Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza and striker Meddie Kagere, before the minor was released in 2017, and the latter left for Simba SC mid-2018.

The striker has been in great form this season scoring four goals in the KPL and six in the the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup to help Gor reach the quarter-finals of the second tier competition for the first time ever.

He watched K’Ogalo’s 2-0 loss in the hands of RS Berkane on Morocco in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup encounter from the terraces on Sunday due to suspension, but believes they still have a chance in Morocco.

"Football has no manners, they beat us at home, and we can retaliate by doing the same to make more history by moving to the semi finals," said Tuyisenge.

He is set to miss the Marrakesh return leg against Berkane but will feature in their SportPesa Shied Cup last 16 match against Bandari tomorrow in Mombasa.

"We have to focus on the domestic cup knock out against Bandari, who have beaten us twice in a row. It’s going to be a tough match and we have to be at our best," added Tuyisenge.

He has so far scored more than 55 goals for the K’Ogalo side, becoming one of the club’s all-time scorers and arguably the most consistent and influential player in the Kenya Premier League.