Gor Mahia seek history in clash against Berkane of Morocco tomorrow

Throughout their illustrious history, Gor Mahia have always defied difficult odds to prevail.

RS Berkane of Morocco will be their opponents at Kasarani tomorrow and that, on name recognition, should not present a challenge to the Kenyan champions. Something will, however, be the absence of nearly half of Gor Mahia’s first team players.

No Jacques Tuyisenge, no Ernest Wendo, no Haron Shakava, no Shaffique Batambuze and these are the difficult circumstances Hassan Oktay’s charges must overcome to continue their historic journey.

Oktay is himself banned from the touchline.

“It’s going to be difficult regardless of who is on the pitch. Some players are important to the way we play but the quality in the squad is of top level and whoever will be chosen to play will do so at a top level,” said talismanic playmaker Francis Kahata.

The left-footed ace will be required to be even more pivotal to K’Ogalo’s approach. Dennis Oliech is certain to start and will be even more desperate to get on the score sheet to attract the attention of Harambee Stars selectors. Going forward is not usually a problem for Gor but defending against the well-drilled Morrocans, especially through set pieces, will be crucial.

“We have to be focused at all times. We cannot afford to lose concentration even for a moment. This tie is two-legged and we will try to remain competitive after our home match,” chipped in assistant coach, Zedekiah Otieno.

International rightback Philemon Otieno and Charles Momanyi will be required to keep their defence alert if a clean sheet, which is always key in such home contests, is to be achieved. The defending KPL champions are coming into the clash with the Moroccan mid-tablers in good nick, having won three league matches in a week to comfortably surge to the top of the table and remain on course to retain their title.

Whoever Oktay choses to start in goal between Peter Odhiambo and Shaban Odhonji will be required to remain error free for the 1987 Mandela Cup winners to remain on course for a history-making continental triumph.