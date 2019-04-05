Juniors Wahome, Zayan named in Mombasa team for Easter Tannahill Shield

Four juniors from the Alice Wahome stable have been named in Mombasa squad for the Tannahill Shield slated for Royal Nairobi Golf Club over Easter holiday.

The four, Zayan Din, Andrew Wahome, Rumil Jayasinghe and Nathan Ngweno are among juniors who have come through the evergreen coast junior development program at Nyali Golf and Country Club.

Andrew and Zayan will play for the senior team in the competition that brings together nine clubs including hosts and defending champions Royal, Muthaiga, Vet Lab, Limuru, Sigona, Mombasa, Western, Windsor and Railway.

With the relegation of Karen Country Club last year, Railway returns to the prestigious inter-club championship, incidentally the longest running sporting event in Kenya.

The star-studded team will be spearheaded by the reigning Kenya Matchplay Champion Daniel Nduva andMathew Wahome, both of whom have represented the country in the Kenya Open as junior amateurs. Also in Mombasa mix are Adel Balala, George Munyao, William Kaguta, Allan Dainty and Amil Mughal. Andrew and Zayan are the newest players in the coast outfit. In 2012, Mombasa fielded an all-junior side comprising of John Mburu. Adel Balala, Jeremy Wahome and Matthew Wahome and Nduva among others.

Zayan was all smiles while describing his Tannahill debut. “It’s such a great feeling to represent Mombasa at Kenya’s inter-clubs event. The Tannahill will give us an opportunity to brush shoulders with other top senior and junior golfers from other clubs across the country. I can’t wait to grace the Royal Nairobi greens and fairways, it’s quite a good feeling,” said Zayan.

Wahome, on the other hand, believes the Tannahill will offer young budding juniors an opportunity to showcase their talent at the national level. “I will be using Tannahill to prepare for the KCB Karen Masters. Tannahill is a match-play kind of event while the Karen Masters is played on a strokeplay format. I now have a busy three months of golf to look forward to,” said Wahome.

At the Karen Masters, Andrew will be joining overall winner Joyce Masai, men’s winner Joseph Oluoch, guest winner Fred Wagura (Golf Park), Wildcard winner Abubakar Bajaber (picked from a lucky dip of cards in the ‘19th hole’) and the staff winner Ibrahim Lande who is also the KCB Bank Platinum Relations Manager.