Eldoret Falcons in search of maiden win

Eldoret Falcons will be yearning to collect maximum points in this weekend’s Kenyan Women Premier League (KWPL) double-header.

The cash-strapped Eldoret-based team have collected just a point from a possible 12.

They drew 3-3 with Oserian Ladies last weekend at the University of Eldoret to add onto 2-1 opening loss to Wadadia followed by a 4-1 thrashing by Kisumu All Starlets and a 2-1 loss to Thika Queens.

Striker-cum-coach, Janet Moraa has expressed confidence that they will be collecting six points when they face Soccer Queens at Ruiru Stadium on Saturday and Mathare United Ladies on Sunday.

“We need maximum points in the two outings. The worst should be four but that is not our target,” said Moraa.

The team, which has been surviving on donations from well-wishers wants to prove a point to their fans that what they have been contributing doesn’t go to waste .

“We are well prepared for the double header. As a player and stand-in coach, it gives me an opportunity to assess both sides, the bench and the field. We have been training together to ensure we redeem our fading glory,” she said.

“As players, we have decided to take the matches seriously. We know we started badly but that is gone as we focus on the remaining fixtures, in which we have to deliver.”

Club chairman Joshua Ariko said the team is well prepared despite the financial challenges they are going through.

“We have been going through tough times and that is why we started the 'Let Girls Play' to raise funds. We have received positive results and we want that to continue,” said Ariko.