Zico elated as treble-chasing Gor Mahia go eight points clear

Six consecutive domestic triumphs in a league is not a mean feat, whichever, country you are playing in.

That is exactly what treble-chasing Gor Mahia managed in a battling Kenyan Premier League clash between them and their so called cousins Sony Sugar at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu yesterday. In a topsy-turvy clash, Hassan Oktay's side claimed a 3-2 victory and extended their lead at the top of the standings to eight points.

“It’s not easy what this players have done winning under extremely difficult circumstances, barely training. They know what they will achieve will be historic and they have remained focused. We are happy now but we focus on the next game. We are Gor we set standards,” said assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno.

After a rugged start, the clash went berserk midway through the first half with burly former K’Ogalo favourite Enock Agwanda breaking the deadlock in the 23rd minute. The lead would only last two minutes as Jacques Tuyisenge restored parity only for Sony to again retake the lead, in the 27th minute through Joshua Nyatiny’s long range effort.

Gor would again pull level seven minutes before half time with former Sony forward Samuel Onyango putting one past his former employers.

The took a new turn in the second half after Gor were awarded a contentious penalty for a handball in the Sony box with second half substitute Nicholas Kipkirui converting. The awarding of the penalty would lead to Sony coach Patrick Odhiambo being sent to the stands as he had stepped onto the pitch protesting the decision.

That would not be the only dismissal as Sony keeper, Samuel Njau, making his debut for the club, was sent for an early shower in stoppage time, for handling the ball outside of his area. In other games, Tusker were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Western Stima at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Boniface Muchiri netted for Tusker with Samuel Odhiambo replying for Stima for a share of the spoils.

Kakamega Homeboyz pipped soldiers Ulinzi Stars 1 – 0. The returning Moses Mudavadi scored the lone goal in the 68th minute, against the run of play, and off a great curling ball that picked a deflection on its way to wrong-footing Ulinzi Stars keeper James Saruni.

The match had a slow start, marked by duels in midfield and very little goal mouth action. There wasn’t much for the keeper’s to stop in way of attacks until the 13th minute when Ulinzi forward Elvis Nandwa stole the ball from George Odiwuor but his low shot was turned around by David Juma.

John Njuguna had a close shave as well with a low shot that brought the best of Juma as well in the 17th minute and two minutes later Daniel Waweru pulled a good save from Juma with a powerful delivery from a freekick.

Homeboyz fashioned their first attack in the 26th minute, when defender Sosthenes Idah got to the end of a sweeping move and poked goalward only for Saruni to make an easy save. Ulinzi thought they had earned a penalty in the 41st minute but referee Samuel Mwaura was not moved.

In the 57th minute, Juma was forced to make another good save to deny Nandwa who had been set through by Enosh Ochieng and on the other end, Peter Thiong’o rose to head on target Mudavadi’s cross but only planted it in Saruni’s hands.

Ulinzi introduced Oscar Wamalwa and he had an immediate impact, forcing Juma to a low save in the 64th minute, and Juma was beaten by Brian Birgen two minutes later as Ulinzi piled pressure but Odiwuor raced back to clear the goal-bound effort.

No amount of pressure from the visitors would see them pick at least a point here, as they took home a fifth loss of the season.