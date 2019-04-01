Gor gunning to open a five-point gap at the top of the Kenyan Premier League table

Nzoia Sugar stand-in coach Vincent Sifuma is looking to spoil Gor Mahia’s bid of opening a five-point gap at the top of the SportPesa Premier League when the two sides clash today at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu in a rescheduled match.

The defending champions rose to the Apex of the standings last Saturday for the first time this season courtesy of their hard-fought 2-1 win over Kariobangi Sharks to establish a two-point cushion at the top and today, they will be out to widen the gap between them and second-placed Sofapaka to five points.

However, their matchday opponents who are ranked 12th with 23 points, have sounded the warning bells to Gor to prepare for a tough match as they are equally in contention for the three points which will steer them a place high on the log.

A win for Nzoia will see them topple KCB who are two points above them. Sifuma, who has been in charge since the exit of his boss Nicholas Muyoti in February, is hopeful his charges will not succumb to inferiority complex and will seal the three points against the odds.

Sifuma, who has the luxury of an injury-free squad, is confident his boys will seize the moment and silence their opponents.

“We are already deemed as underdogs in the match but our target for the match is the three points. My players have always played well against Gor where they give their all and I hope they will do the same today. Gor are on form and I have told my players to be confident and confront Gor from onset till the final whistle in a bid to achieve our target. I have no injury concerns and I am looking forward to the match.”

With Gor set to play Bandari on Wednesday in the SportPesa Shield Cup round of 16 matches at the Mbaraki Stadium, coach Hasan Oktay is set to summon his second-string squad for the match.

Oktay fielded arguably his best squad against Sharks and he is likely to hand them a rest today, thanks to their condensed fixtures. The two sides have met four times since the Millers were elevated to the top flight in 2017, where Gor have won all the four encounters. The last meeting between the two ended in 3-1 in favour of Gor.