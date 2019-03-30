Leopards' coach rules out fielding second-string squad

AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo has ruled out fielding his second string squad as they seek to sail to the quarterfinals of the SportPesa Shield Cup against Bungoma Superstars tomorrow at Bukhungu Stadium.

The 2017 champions will be aiming to qualify to the last eight against the Division One side that dumped out Sofapaka 5-4 on post-match penalties in the round of 32. Mbungo is taking the match seriously and has vowed to parade his dreaded artillery to book a place in the quarters.

The Rwandese coach says he has turned his focus on recapturing the Shield Cup and earn the rights to represent the country in the Caf Confederations Cup since the league title is almost out of their reach.

Leopards who drew Vihiga United 2-2 in their last league match on Wednesday are currently placed 13th on the league log with 26 points.

“We can’t underrate Bungoma who frustrated and eventually beat Sofapaka. I will aim to field my best players despite the many absentees and force a win by all means. As it is, the league seems to be out of our reach even though we have not given up. We have to give the Shield Cup more attention.”

Western Stima will heavily count on home advantage when they host Wazito tomorrow at the Moi Stadium in another highlight match of the weekend. Stima have proved hard nut to crack at home and will be hoping to capitalise on the home comfort and support from their fans when they confront high flying Wazito. Stima electrocuted Uprising 5-0 in the round of 32 at Ruaraka grounds while Wazito recorded a slim 1-0 win over fellow second tier side Fortune Sacco.

Meanwhile, the clash pitting top flight KCB and Vihiga Sportiff headline the four fixtures set to be played today across different venues. The top flight side eliminated a stubborn Sindo FC 1-0 in the round of 32 while Vihiga qualified without breaking sweat as Ushuru failed to turn up for the match.

Coast-based SS Assad will look to replicate the bravely they depicted in the round of 32 when they host Naivas at the Ukunda show grounds. Assad sent home Ulinzi Stars on post match penalties in their last match and will look to edge the shoppers who proceeded after robbing Equity by a solitary goal.

National Super League side Bidco United will play Kisumu-based Dero FC at the Thika Stadium. Round of 16 Fixtures Today 3pm Mwatate United vs Congo Boys (Wundanyi Stadium) SS Assad vs Naivas (Ukunda Show Grounds) Bidco United vs Dero FC (Thika Stadium) KCB vs Vihiga Sportiff (Machakos Stadium) Tomorrow (4pm) Western Stima vs Wazito (Moi Stadium Kisumu) Leopards vs Bungoma Superstars (Bukhungu).