Green Commandos corner Ushuru in NSL duel

Green Commandos assistant coach Francis Chinjili has termed their yesterday’s 3-1 win over promotion-chasing Ushuru at Ruaraka grounds as a massive boost to their quest to avoid relegation.

Ushuru were gunning to rise to the crest of the National Super League and open a one-point gap at the top but were overwhelmed by the students who recovered from a goal down to collect a vital away win against the pre-match favourites. Coming into the match as the second from the bottom-placed team, Commandos fell behind barely seconds into the match but their composure and incredible ball passing and drinking saw them recover and put three past the line to take their tally to 15 points.

Chinjili who stood in for his boss Hesbon Nyanbigi said the win will inspire the rookies to muscle for their survival against the odds and warned the players of complacency in their next matches. “It’s a massive boost for us to get a win against Ushuru.

The win brings more confidence in the squad and if we ferry it to our next match, then we will maintain our place which is under threat. The players played well and I am pleased with their composure even when we were trailing. We have now to forget about the win and focus on the next match.”

Red-hot Brian Yakhama pipped Ushuru ahead in the opening seconds of the match when he tapped in a cross from close range a move which caught the entire Commandos team flat-footed.

However, Evans Odhiambo restored parity for Commandos in the 41st after a miscommunication between Jackton Onjala and his keeper allowed him to tap the ball into an empty net.

Onjala had tried to play a back pass to his goalkeeper but Odhiambo quickly intercepted the ball and calmly sent it past the line. The fading jubilations from the equaliser were rekindled three minutes later as Alex Ochando doubled Commandos lead after scything the ball from a rebound to give the Kakamega based outfit the lead at half-time.

Collins Sichale put the result beyond the reach of Ushuru in the 66th minute. The result irked Ushuru boss Ken Kenyatta who warned his charges against underrating opponents in their subsequent matches.

“We clearly underrated them especially after getting a very early goal. We relaxed and allowed them to freely make their way in our box. It’s disappointing we have not achieved our target of going but we have to work on our mistakes before our next match.” At Camp Toyoyo, Eldoret Youth settled for a 2-2 draw with Kangemi All-Stars while Coast Stima beat FC Talanta 3-1 at the Mbaraki Stadium.