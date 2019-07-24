Close

SPECIAL ADVISER

China name retired Mayweather as ‘special adviser’

by BBC
Boxing
24 July 2019 - 00:00
Boxer and promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Image: / REUTERS

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather has agreed to become a “special adviser” to China’s Olympic boxing team, according to the Chinese Boxing Federation.

It said the former five-weight world champion, 42, will support the team as they prepare for Tokyo 2020.

The announcement was made on the federation’s official account on Chinese social media platform WeChat.

Zou Shiming won China’s first Olympic boxing medal at Athens 2004 and they won four boxing medals at Rio 2016.

Mayweather retired from boxing for a third time after beating UFC fighter Conor McGregor in 2017, giving the undefeated American a professional record of 50-0.

On December 31, 2018 Mayweather beat Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition boxing bout worth a reported $9m (933m).

