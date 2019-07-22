Kenya’s Okoth ‘Billabong’ retains American junior welterweight title

Kenya’s Dennis ‘Billabong’ Okoth defeated Ronnie ‘Teflon Ron’ Austion to retain the American Boxing Organization (ABO) Jr. welterweight champion over the weekend.

Okoth, a member of the Kenya junior team to the 2011 Commonwealth Games in the Isle of Man, won on a majority points decision in an eight-round scheduled fight.

This saw the Kenyan pugilist stretch his record to four wins (2KOs), two loses and a draw while the Michigan-based Austion dipped to 10 (7KOs) and three loses.

Okoth turned professional in 2017 when he handed Tanzanian Shadrack IPad Kobero alias Punch to Punch the sixth round Technical Knockout. His career in the bare-chested game has since grown and seen the Siaya boxer rack up significant victories. Okoth shocked the boxing world in June when he defeated second-rated Irish welterweight sensation, Dylan Moran (then 10-0 5KO’s) at Resorts World Catskills.

In emphatic fashion, the Kenyan native landed a clean shot to the temple of Moran, sending him to the canvas for the first time in Moran’s career. Smelling blood in the water, Okoth did not take his foot off the gas, dropping the Irishman two more times in the third round to earn the ABO title.