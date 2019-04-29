Umoja coach worried over future as they are struck by Thunder

Umoja coach Kevin Sunguti is concerned about his side’s dip in form after their 65-45 defeat against leaders Thunder at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium.

The tactician said the players will have to train as a unit if they are to perform in this year’s league. This was the team’s sixth loss in seven matches and the coach attributed it to lack of cohesion in training.

“It has been very difficult for us to train together as a team. This is one reason why our performance is not consistent. It is disappointing and I am worried It will get even more difficult now that the rains are here,” he lamented.

“We started the first quarter well and we were ahead but when I changed my starting five for them to get a breather, the substitutes who came in could not keep up with the pace of our opponents. It is not easy but we will keep working.”

Umoja trailed 30-23 at the break but were blown away in the last half as Griffin Ligare dropped 18 points before being forced out with an injury. Kevin Chogo shot 14 and Faheem Juma had 11. Umoja had 11 from Nick Ogol who also fouled out.

Thunder tactician Collins Gaya said: “I am trying to build the bench by giving my young players a chance to showcase their talent and that is why the results keep fluctuating. But we will be there in the end.”

In the women’s matches, Tangit Sparks pulled away from a 28-16 half-time deficit to record their second successive win, pipping Storms 49-47 in a closely fought encounter. Brenda Mwaniki nailed 14 and Celia Okumu added 11. Storms had 10 from Cylia Atieno.

“Going by the last two games, my players have the psyche and will now give me good results. But we will have to work on the guards to improve on their decision making,” said a happy Justus Ahkwesa.

Lucy Musyoki and Vivian Akinyi combined for 14 points as struggling Zetech University shook off Kenyatta University Oryx, winning 24-22 at the end of this low-scoring encounter. In the lower division matches, University of Nairobi Terrorists beat Blazers 50-43 in a men’s game while Riara University humiliated Footprints 52-38 in the ladies category. In Eldoret, Strathmore University hit Eldonets 51-48.