Strathmore coach worried over the team’s defence

Ronny said there were a few lapses which they need to address especially in the defence.

Strathmore's Damaris Riana (R) charges past Elizabeth Okumu of UON Dynamites during a past match
Image: ERICK BARASA

Strathmore University women head coach Ronny Owino has urged his side to work on their defensive lapses in order to avoid conceding easy baskets during matches.

He said as much as they won their latest premier league match against University of Nairobi 59-46, there were a few lapses which they need to address especially in the defence.

He said: “We got the win, yes, but we did not play to our full potential and the result isn’t convincing. First, we have to reduce the many turnovers that we have had before we improve on our defending."

He noted: "To be honest, It was a tough match, a varsity derby for that matter and the rivalry between the two sides ensured that it was always going to be an action-packed encounter.

"We had two players punished for unnecessary fouls and that gave us a numerical disadvantage and made things tougher for us but the girls were forced to dig deep to get the result and we eventually won.”

His counterpart Juma Kent drew some positives from the tie and targets to win at least three matches before the conclusion of the first leg.

He said: “I am not surprised by the improvement the girls have shown but I am happy with our young team’s performance. It is a long term project and the players are beginning to gel. We want to build a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title in the long term. Ours is to continue working hard in training but we will come good, I hope.”

The win was Strathmore's fifth in a row.

by DAN OWERRE
Basketball
14 May 2019 - 05:00

