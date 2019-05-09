KBF want to ship in foreign-based to for AAG qualifiers

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) have asked national team coaches to follow up on the availability of diaspora-based players.

Joseph Amoko, the federation competition secretary, said they are determined to assemble the best available talents for the All Africa Games / Olympic Games qualifiers in June.

“We had a meeting with the coaches and agreed that they get in touch with all foreign-based players and see how they can be available for training.

Kenya has a galaxy of good players in USA, Europe and across the region who can take on the best during any championship and post good results.

“We are all rearing to go. We have identified the players we want for the teams. The coaches have been given an all clear to talk to them and see if they can be available,” he confided. He said the provisional players and coaches have been named and they have been asked to train twice weekly at a venue in Nairobi.

“Once they start off their programmes, we will then organise how and when they will move to camp for strict residential training,” said Amoko. The championship is set for Kampala, Uganda from June 21 to July 1 and will bring together all the teams in Zone Five.

He said KBF have named Ronny Owino of Strathmore University and Evelyne Kedogo of Eagles Wings to handle the women’s side. Cliff Owuor of United States International University (USIU) and Carey Oketch of Equity Bank will take charge of the men.