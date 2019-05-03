Thunder count on trio as Lakeside come calling

Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League leaders Thunder will hope top marksmen Griffin Ligare, Kevin Chogo and Faheem Jum show up in their dominant form when they tackle visiting Kisumu Lakeside at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium tomorrow.

Ligare, Chogo and Juma were crucial in Thunder’s 65-45 thumping of Umoja last week and will once again be the stars to watch.

Second-placed Ulinzi Warriors, who are also enjoying strong form, take on Eldoret-based Eldonets who have impressed in their debut at the top.

Both teams won last week as the soldiers crushed Emyba 88-62 while the fearless Eldonets stopped Strathmore University Blades 76-73.

Women's champions Equity Bank confront Storms, who were beaten 49-41 by Tangit Sparks. Belinda Okoth and Betty Kananu will be key.

In other matches, Kenyatta University Oryx play Kakamega-based Western Delight and Zetech University meet Strathmore University Swords.

At the Makande Welfare Hall in Mombasa, reigning men’s champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) host Umoja. On Sunday, Ulinzi complete their first leg fixtures against Lakeside while Equity Bank face off against Eldonets.

In the women’s division, Storms confront KU Oryx and KPA teams welcome Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) and University of Nairobi Dynamites in the men and women ties.