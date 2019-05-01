KBF call on clubs to register players before the May 11 deadline

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) have asked clubs to register their players before May 11 deadline or be axed for the Premier League.

KBF competitions secretary, Joseph Amoko, said for any player to feature in the league starting May 11, they will need to have the accreditation card. “We are requesting your team to provide us with the players and officials’ register to allow us to prepare a data to FIBA. This is a requirement as stipulated in the League and Competitions Rule Clause 4,” he said.

Amoko said they agreed during team managers’ meeting in February that all players be registered and handed accredited cards for the season. “So far only 24 out of the 62 teams playing in the premier and lower division have returned their registration forms. I am working on them and I expect others to follow suit. It is getting late,” he quipped. Amoko also warned clubs that have recruited players without the blessing of the former club to ensure the right procedures are followed or face the sanctions.

In a related development, the Annual General Meeting earlier set for April 17 has now been pushed to May 25 at the same venue. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, our AGM earlier scheduled for April 27 has now been rescheduled for May 25 as from 2pm at Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium.