Ulinzi Warriors await Umoja in top Premiership clash

• The new forces have yet to train together with the rest.

• United State International University play Blades.

Equity's Titus Musembi (R) in contest with Griffin Ligare of Thunder during a recent KBF league match
Former national champions Ulinzi Warriors tackle Umoja in a top Premier League clash at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium tomorrow.

The soldiers, who have recruited heavily and remain unbeaten after three matches, are the team to beat in this year’s title race.

In James Mwangi, Victor Bosire and Alvin Nyangweso, they have signed a productive trio. They blanked Strathmore University Blades 71-53 in a tough duel but coach William Balozi believes they still have a lot to offer.

The new forces have yet to train together with the rest. Self-Supporting Umoja stunned Emyba 65-57 with Alan Ouma and Nick Ogol leading the way. They fear no one and will give this tie their all.

United State International University play Blades, Emyba welcome Eldonets who were beaten 75-68 by champions Kenya Ports Authority in Mombasa last weekend. In the women’s matches, Eagle Wings welcome upbeat Western Delight while Kenyatta University Oryx play USIU Flames side who are yet to impress in their fixtures.

On Sunday, KU Oryx meet Angela Luchiva-led Storms, Strathmore University Swords take on Western Delight while win-less Tangit Sparks have a date with USIU. In the men category, high-riding Thunder, who beat KPA 88-76 in Mombasa, confront World Hope while Emyba have their hands full again when they face off with Blades.

29 March 2019 - 00:00

