Elite, unheralded athletes to battle for Kirdam road race title

Elite and untested athletes will be chasing the title during the second edition of Kirdam 10km road race set for this morning in Baringo County.

Local organising committee chairman Barnabas Kitilit said they are expecting some top athletes as they seek to build a successful regional race in a county that has produced some notable world-beaters like five-time world cross country champion Paul Tergat.

“We want to nurture this race as a platform for young athletes from this region to showcase their talent. We have had various races but this may stand out, going by the kind of athletes who have shown interest,” said Kitilit.

The race begins at Kapsogo area and end at Kabarnet grounds with the winner pocketing Sh70,000, first runner-up Sh50,000 and second runner up Sh30,000.

“The prize money is good for all athletes. It is a good beginning and we hope the prizes will increase as the race gains momentum in the coming years,” added Kitilit.

Apart from the main 10km race, there will be 6km competition where the winner will get Sh10,000. 2km champion for the elderly will pocket Sh10,000 too with a similar amount awaiting the wheelchair race winner.

The race is meant to conserve Kirandich dam.