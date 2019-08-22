Oloitiptip lands rare World Championships slot

Kenya Defence Forces Alex Oloitiptip is the beneficiary of a slot to represent the country at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar next month despite finishing fourth during yesterday’s national trials.

Oloitiptip, a 58:51 man over the half marathon clocked 27:29.40 behind race winner Geoffrey Kamworor (27:24.76), Rhonex Kipruto (27:26.34) and Rodgers Kwemoi (27:26.92).

Richard Kimunyan (27:47.86) and Bernard Kimeli (27:53.32) completed the top six places.

Oloitiptip got the rare slot after Kamworor remained adamant that Doha is not on his mind as he seeks to reclaim the New York Marathon title he won in 2017 but lost to Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa last year.

In a rare move, Athletics Kenya held the 10,000m race trials during the national trials and it was evident from the onset that the invited athletes were eager to bag a ticket to Doha, save for Kamworor, whose aim was to represent his team, National Police Service and as well fine-tune for New York.

In fine weather conditions, Oloitiptip set the early pace followed closely by 2008 Olympic bronze medallist Edwin Soi and Kimunyan, the 2018 world U-18 3,000m champion.

The race went into a single file by the start of the sixth lap with no athlete willing to make the decisive move. Road racer Bernard Kimeli then tried to up the pace in the eighth lap after taking the lead but the chasing pack kept tabs with him for the next four laps.

Kipruto took the lead at the halfway point controlled the race comfortably with Kwemoi and Kimunyan still interested. Kamworor joined the leading pack in the 17th lap and bid his time as Kipruto and Kwemoi tussled for the lead.

At the bell, Kamworor made his move, cruising past a tiring Kipruto and Kwemoi and strode home to victory.

“I was using the event today to test my speed work for the marathon. My body is in good shape and I am confident I can win in New York come November 3,” said Kamworor.

“I believe we have a very strong team for the World event. Kipruto and Kwemoi are very good athletes. They are young and hungry for success and they will do the country proud.”

World 10,000m bronze medallist Agnes Tirop carried the day in the women’s category by posting 31:25.00 ahead of world 5,000m champion Helen Obiri (31:25.38) and Rosemary Wanjiru (31:26.22).

Obiri was, however, undecided if she will double up in Doha.

“I will have a meeting with my manager to decide if I will double up. It’s a tough challenge and with tough conditions expected in Doha, it won’t be easy. I will make the decision in the next couple of days after consultations,” said Obiri.

In the absence of World 3000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Cherono, Fancy Cherono clinched the national title in the water and barrier race by posting a sluggish time of 9:42.05. Mercy Wanjiru was second in 9:43.96 as Caroline Biwott completed the podium positions in 9:56.78.

World 1,500 m silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot cruised to the final of the 800m race after winning Heat 2 in 1:45.88 ahead of Abel Kipsang (1:46.20) and Nicholas Kiplangat (1:46.93).

Kipngetich Ngeno topped Heat 1 by posting 1:45.43 as Jonathan Kitilit (1:46.46) and Jackson Kivuva (1:48.63) also qualified for the final with ease.

Cornelius Tuwei led from gun to tape as he won Heat 4 in 1:47.60 followed by Gideon Kiplimo (1:47.75) and Timothy Sein (1:48.22).