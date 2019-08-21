Tirop, Obiri book early ticket for global show

In Summary
• The three qualified for World Championships as the event was being used to select the 10,000m team to Doha next month.
World 10, 000m bronze medalist Agnes Tirop outsprinted Hellen Obiri to win womens’ 10,000m finals.
Tirop clocked 31:25.00 as Obiri settled for second place in 31:25.38.
Prison’s Rosemary Wanjiru was third in 31:26.22.
More to follow...
