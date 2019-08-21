1-2 KENYAN SWEEP

Tirop, Obiri book early ticket for global show

In Summary

• The three qualified for World Championships as the event was being used to select the 10,000m team to Doha next month. 

by STAR REPORTER The Star
Athletics
21 August 2019 - 10:43
Agnes Tirop during a past World Cross Country Championship.
Image: FILE

World 10, 000m bronze medalist Agnes Tirop outsprinted Hellen Obiri to win womens’ 10,000m finals.

Tirop clocked 31:25.00 as Obiri settled for second place in 31:25.38.

Prison’s Rosemary Wanjiru was third in 31:26.22. 

More to follow...

