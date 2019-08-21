Tirop, Obiri book early ticket for global show

World 10, 000m bronze medalist Agnes Tirop outsprinted Hellen Obiri to win womens’ 10,000m finals.

Tirop clocked 31:25.00 as Obiri settled for second place in 31:25.38.

Prison’s Rosemary Wanjiru was third in 31:26.22.

The three qualified for World Championships as the event was being used to select the 10,000m team to Doha next month.

More to follow...