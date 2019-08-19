Ayaibei, Kimeli win Iten 10km race

Reigning Beijing marathon champion Valary Ayaibei retained her Safaricom Iten 10km Road race held in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County yesterday.

New York 10km champion Mathew Kimeli recorded his first win on home ground in men’s race.

Ayaibei, the former Kass Marathon champion, broke the jinx to become the first athlete to defend the title. The ninth edition of the race started at Bugar and ended in Iten town.

Ayaibei, who is now targeting next month’s Chemususu Dam half marathon, broke away from the crowded field after the 3km mark and extended her lead gradually to cut the tape in 32:29.60.

“The competition was stiff compared to last year. My competitors were too strong that is why I decided to take the lead early and luckily I managed to hold on and win,” said the 2019 Eldoret City marathon champion.

Running on her training course, the two time Standard Chartered 10km champion edged out Edith Chelimo and Dorcas Jepchirchir, who timed 32:34.5 and 32:50.70 for second and third respectively.

Last year’s runner -up, Lucy Cheruiyot failed to give a stiff challenge to Jemeli after finishing fifth in 34:06.90.

Kimeli registered his maiden win in men’s category in 28:57.0, beating his closest rival, Edwin Kiprop with more than a minute (29:17.20) as cross country runner Emmanuel Bor finished third in 29:21.20.

Coached by Brother Colm O’Connel, Kimeli said his running career has just restarted after recovering from a knee injury last year.

“This was part of mountain run and training. I missed to train yesterday and focused my training to today, which has borne fruits at the end of the day,” said Kimeli who is training for next month’s Prague 10km road race.