Stanchart Marathon Prize Money increased

The 2019 edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon winner will pocket Sh2m

This is a Sh0.5million increment from last year’s cash prize for the 42km race set for October 27 at Nyayo Stadium.

The registration of the 17th edition of the event which targets 25,000 runners begun yesterday at 10 am and will officially close on October 15, 2019.

All participants— individual and corporate companies—will register online on the marathon’s official website www.sc.com/ke/Nairobimarathon at a fee of KSh2,000. Late registration window (between October 16 and 24) will cost a runner Sh2,500.

Standard Chartered Bank (Kenya) and East Africa boss Kariuki Ngare said winners in the 21km will receive Sh300,000 and Sh200,000 for 10km.

In addition to the three races mentioned above, there will also be 21km wheelchair event, 5km family fun run and the revamped CEO race now known as Corporate Relay Challenge. This is a team relay whereby five participants will collectively complete the 42km event and the winning outfit awarded Sh150,000 to be channelled to a charity of their choice.

Ngare put cheats on the spot, intimating that they intend to use chip technology this year to track route and time. In the wake of the doping menace in Kenya, the Local Organizing Committee chaired by Peter Gitau will also work closely with the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya to ensure clean running.

“We urge all participants to choose their races wisely. Do not cheat; be faithful to yourself and your choices. No shortcuts. If you cannot do 42km, go for 21km or do 10km,” said Ngare during the launch of the event that has produced world-beaters like the former world marathon record holder Dennis Kimetto, who won the 21km race in 2011 .

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Heritage Ambassador Kirimi Kaberia came out strongly to speak against doping.

“We hope this year's event will be as great as the other editions as the marathon grows. We strongly stand against doping. We will go after both athletes and coaches who will be found guilty of perpetrating the vice. We must reinstall Kenya’s reputation for clean sports,” said Kaberia.

The bank will hold the event in partnership with seven other stakeholders including Athletic Kenya, Nairobi City County Government, All Terrain Services, Subaru, AUA Industria, KICC and Fairmont.