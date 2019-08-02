Rift Valley rule primary schools extravaganza in Meru

Rift Valley region boys and girls’ volleyball teams successfully defended their titles at the Kenya Primary Schools Sports Association Games held at Gaaga Primary, Meru yesterday.

The two sides will be joined by Coastal (boys) and Nyanza (girls) regions’ football outfits at the inaugural East Africa Primary Games to be staged in Arusha, Tanzania this month.

The boys’ volleyball team hammered their Eastern counterparts in straight sets of 25-14, 25-16 and 25-13 to retain the national accolade. The girls' line-up also won with a similar margin of 3-0 (259, 25-15, 25-19) to retain the gong.

“Our opponents came out stronger today (yesterday) and for the first time, we conceded more than 15 points in a set in the championships. The girls played according to the instructions and I laud them for the great performance,” said Joseph Birech, the Rift Valley girls side tactician.

In girls' football, Nyanza girls’ team edged Western Region rivals 5-4 in a post-match penalty shootout after a barren draw during regulation time. Boys from the Coast also squeezed a 3-2 win in post-match penalties after a 1-1 stalemate.

The Kenyan representatives at the regional showpiece proceed directly to Kajiado County from Meru for a 10-day training camp before crossing over to Tanzania.