Athletics Kenya track and field series resume at Mumias Complex this weekend

Athletics Kenya track and field series resumes this weekend with the Mumias meeting at the Mumias Sports Complex, Kakamega.

According to the AK Western region chairman, Patrick Kipsang, experienced high profile athletes are expected as they continue their build-up towards the All Africa Games to be held in Casablanca, Morocco on August 23 to September 3 and the World Championship set for Doha, Qatar between September 28 and October 6.

Kipsang has, therefore, urged athletes from Western Kenya, popular with football and rugby, to seize the opportunity and showcase their talent track and field.

He also wants the region to invest more in athletics since it has become a source of livelihood for many in Kenya and the world in general and they should not be left behind since talent abound.

He has urged the fans to come out in large numbers and support their favourite athletes.

"We have the privilege to host the second AK track and field meeting and we are appealing to athletics fans from the region to come in numbers and witness this auspicious occasion and cheer their favourite athletes as they prepare to represent the country in forthcoming championships," Kipsang said

AK Western region secretary general Homer Mugalitsi said the meeting was moved from Bukhungu Stadium to Mumias Complex due to logistical challenges, adding that the new venue has been upgraded host such a national event.