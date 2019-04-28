KING OF LONDON

Eliud Kipchoge wins fourth London marathon title

In Summary

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the men's elite race on April 28, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Paul Childs

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge on Sunday won his fourth London Men's marathon title.

Kipchoge clocked 2:02:37 to set a new course record and run the second fastest marathon of all time.

The eagerly anticipated face-off with his rival Mo Farah failed to materialise as the British athlete faded off in the race's latter stages and finished fifth.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge and Ethiopia's Mosinet Geremew in action during the men's elite race on April 28, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Kipchoge cemented his place in history as the greatest marathoner of all time with as he pulled away from the chasing Ethiopian pack with only minutes to go to the finish line.

Ethiopia's Mosinet Geremew came in second as his compatriots Mule Wasihun and Tola Kitata came in third and fourth respectively.

"I'm happy to win on the streets of London for the fourth time and to make history," Kipchoge told BBC Sport.

"The crowd in London is wonderful and that spirit pushed me. From the first kilometre to the last, everybody is shouting. I'm happy to cross the line."

President Uhuru Kenyatta led leaders including Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga in congratulating Kipchoge on his stellar performance.

"Congratulations to #TeamKenya for the excellent performance at the #LondonMarathon. Well done Eliud Kipchoge, Brigid Kosgei and Vivian Cheruiyot for a great finish in your respective races, we are so proud of you for flying the Kenyan flag high," Uhuru said.

DENNIS TARUS Digital Sub-Editor
Athletics
28 April 2019

