Brigid Kosgei wins London Marathon, Cheruiyot comes second

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei won the 2019 Women's London Marathon clocking 2:18:20.

Kosgei broke from the rest of the pack beating Vivian Cheruiyot who came in second at a time of 2:20:13.

The 25-year-old Kenyan set a new personal best and now adds the London title to her Chicago win.

Ethiopia's Roza Dereje came in third.

Two other Kenyans, Gladys Cherono and Mary Keitany came in fourth and fifth respectively.

More to follow...