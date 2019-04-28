KOSGEI RULES LONDON

Brigid Kosgei wins London Marathon, Cheruiyot comes second

In Summary

• Kosgei broke from the rest of the pack beating Vivian Cheruiyot who came in second at a time of 2:20:13.

• Ethiopia's Roza Dereje came in third.

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei won the 2019 Women's London Marathon clocking 2:18:20.
Kenya's Brigid Kosgei won the 2019 Women's London Marathon clocking 2:18:20.
Image: COURTESY

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei won the 2019 Women's London Marathon clocking 2:18:20.

Kosgei broke from the rest of the pack beating Vivian Cheruiyot who came in second at a time of 2:20:13.

The 25-year-old Kenyan set a new personal best and now adds the London title to her Chicago win.

Ethiopia's Roza Dereje came in third.

Two other Kenyans, Gladys Cherono and Mary Keitany came in fourth and fifth respectively.

More to follow...

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by DENNIS TARUS Digital Sub-Editor
Athletics
28 April 2019 - 14:01

Most Popular

  1. Eliud Kipchoge wins fourth London marathon title
    45m ago Athletics

  2. Brigid Kosgei wins London Marathon, Cheruiyot comes second
    1h ago Athletics

  3. Handling pressure will determine title race - Guardiola
    3h ago Football

  4. KCB record mixed results in volleyball league
    1d ago Sports

  5. All Africa Games men's qualifier abort
    1d ago Sports

Latest Videos