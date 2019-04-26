Chebet declared best sports personality for March after superb show

World junior women’s cross country champion Beatrice Chebet is the winner for StarTimes Sports Personality of Month of March.

Chebet was in superb form as she clinched the junior cross country diadem in Aarhus, Denmark in one of the closest finishes in the history of the event. Chebet won the crown by the thickness of the vest, edging out Ethiopian pair of Alemitu Tariku and Tsigie Gebreselama.

To settle for the coveted award, Chebet edged out world cross senior women’s champion Helen Obiri, Simon Ngige who was the top-ranked Kenyan golfer at the recent Kenya Open and Pipeline volleyballer Sharon Kiprono, who was voted best attacker at the Africa Club Championship in Egypt. Chebet was delighted with the award and has now set her sights on the World Championships in Doha, Qatar later in September.

“I’m happy to win the award. Winning the junior title in Denmark was not easy and I thank God for the victory,” added Chebet. Following her victory, Chebet took Home a 42-inch StarTimes Digital TV and Sh100,000 in prize money. She becomes the 21st winner of the award since its inception in 2017.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, StarTimes’ Marketing and PR director, Japheth Akhulia said: “Chebet is an inspiration to many, especially girls who are eager to compete at the highest level. As a brand, StarTimes will endeavour to encourage our sportsmen and women through these awards as a way of recognising their dedicated efforts in the industry.”

SJAK Organizing Secretary, Wanjiku Mwenda, said the association is proud to give non-football sportsmen and women a platform to be recognised. “We are happy that these awards are already inspiring athletes to work hard to prosper at the world stage,” Wanjiku noted.