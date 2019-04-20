Kangogo ready to claim Eldoret City Marathon title

After finishing second last year, former Barcelona Marathon champion Philip Kangogo will be returning to claim top spot at tomorrow’s Eldoret City Marathon.

Kangogo, who was the probable winner last year, was beaten by his former training mate, Elkana Yego with 100m to the finish to pocket Sh3m.

With an increased amount to Sh3.5m, Kangogo said he has been training well to win the second edition of the race that was started by two-time Boston Marathon champion, Moses Tanui.

“I lost last year’s title due to lack finishing power but this time, I am well prepared for the race. Am working out on some few finishing tactics before heading to Eldoret for the title chase,” said Kangogo.

Running with his wife, Esther Ndiema, Kangogo won the 2014 Kass Marathon before he was invited to compete at Barcelona Marathon in 2016. The Iten-based runner has gone on to conquer major marathons.

Last month, he emerged third at the Kilimanjaro Marathon in Tanzania, timing 2:19.29 behind winner Cosmas Muteti (2:18.27) and David Ruto (2:18.48).

“That loss has not got out of my mind and this will be the right time to set a good comeback to the race. I know many athletes are training for the event. Since I don’t know how others are training, it will be upon me to set my own pace and come up with the win,” added Kangogo.

In October last year, Kangogo finished fourth at Venice Marathon

But a new champion will be made in women’s race after defending champion Sharon Cherop ran Boston Marathon on Monday.

Cherop, the former Boston Marathon returned to the course to win her second title but her chances were shot by Worknesh Degefa who won the race followed by two-time world marathon champion Edna Kiplagat in second position.

Last year, Cherop who was paced by her husband Mathew Kobowen won the title in 2:29.57.