Elgeyo Marakwet, Nakuru dominate Rift Valley athletics championships

Elgeyo Marakwet and Nakuru Counties dominated the Rift Valley Primary Schools athletics championships at the Kapsabet A.S.K showground.

Elgeyo Marakwet's Pamela Cheptoo, a Standard 8 pupil at Chemulany Primary school and the 2018 national champion won the 2,000m steeplechase in a time of 6:51.40, followed by Sharon Cherotich from Nakuru in 6:55.10.

Benson Sigei, from Keringet Estate Primary in Nakuru became the star of the day when he claimed the 3000m and 5000m double.

Sigei won the highly competitive 5000m in a time of 14:55.50 followed closely by Raphael Dapash from Narok ( 15:00) while Charles Rotich of West Pokot was third in a time of 15.02.80.

Sigei clocked 8:3820 to win the 3000m title while Rotich, of Footstep Primary, was second in in a time of 8:41.00

Judy Chepkoech from Tiloan Primary in Kuresoi North in Nakuru County won the 3000m girls' title followed by Marion Cheruiyot from Kiprirya Primary in Elgeyo Marakwet.

In long jump women, Linda Jerop from Elgeiyo Marakwet clinched the ticket to represent the region in the national championships to be held in Mumias Stadium from between April 10 and 12.

Benard Kibet and Caleb Kiptoo, both from Chebirirbei Primary in Kericho were the male pole vault stars after capturing position one and two respectively.

Annete Muhonja of Nandi and Nancy Wafula of Trans-Nzoia were the winners and runners-ups in shot put with throws of 9.12m and 8.77m respectively.

The athletes' target is to represent Kenya at the forthcoming East and Central Africa Championships to be held in Arusha, Tanzania.