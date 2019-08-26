Winners set for 2020 World Schools Games in China

Winners in various categories in the just concluded Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Associations Games will represent their respective countries at the World Secondary Schools Games set for October 2020 in China.

As the curtains came down on the 18th edition of FEASSSA on Saturday evening at the Sheikh Abeid in Arusha, Tanzania, Uganda dethroned Kenya as the overall winners.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, FEASSA President Justus Mugisha noted that China has committed to sponsoring the event to 80 per cent and that participating countries to cater for the remaining 20 when that time comes.

“It’s a good initiative. We want to urge governments of the various countries to support the development and ensure the players will participate in the event in China,” said Mugisha.

He added: “This arrangement will make the competitions (East Africa) tough as many countries going forward would want to be part of World event. We look forward to see how the first edition will pan out,”

At the same time, Mugisha noted FEASSA from next year will change to Federation of East Africa Schools Sports Associations to incorporate primary schools. Primary schools held their first EA showpiece concurrently with their secondary counterparts in Arusha.

“From next year where Kenya will be hosting the event, we have decided that prior to the event kick-off we will be having a cultural and educational program where students will have a chance to showcase cultures of their respective nations so that we can learn a thing or two.” continued the official.

David Ngugi, the secretary-general for both FEASSA and Kenya Secondary School Sports Associations welcomed the move but was quick to note he hope that Kenya will field teams in Athletics where the nation thrive.

“We will get the program and entries in two weeks and see how we go about it. We are known nation in athletics and it’s our hope that we will get the nod to field the team in that discipline,” noted Ngugi.

Uganda dethroned Kenya on countback after tying on 27 points. the former had one more gold medal to emerge the winners of the 2019 winners.

Kenya finished second with 10 gold, 11 silvers and six bronze medals. Uganda, on the other hand, bagged 11 gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals. Rwanda completed the podium finish with two gold medals, the same number of silver and six bronze medals as hosts Tanzania finished fourth with a sliver and four bronze medals.

Zanzibar and Malawi finished in fifth and sixth positions respectively, each without a podium finish.