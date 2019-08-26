Wazalendo turn tables to lock Police City Park

Kenya Police's winning streak was brought to a sudden halt yesterday following a 2-1 loss to a rejuvenated Wazalendo, who fell 16-2 to the law enforcers in their heaviest defeated at City Park Stadium.

The win was the first for Wazalendo in five matches, condemning Police to their second defeat of the season.

Job Omondi and Mathew Mutiso’s scored in the sixth minute and 58th respectively for the winners as Titus Kimutai pulled back a 48th-minute consolation for the law enforcers.

The result leaves Police four points shy of leaders Butali Warriors, who hammered Parklands 6-0 on Saturday. Butali lead the standings with 22 points.

Meanwhile, Sikh Union captain Pepela Hagai has lauded his team after their first men’s hockey Premier League win of the season terming it a new dawn as the team continue to improve defensively.

Goals from Davis Wanagwe in the 31st minute and a double from Hagai in the 44th and 47th were all that Sikh Union needed to defeat a resilient Strathmore University 3-1 at City Park Stadium. Skipper Festus Onyango sounded the board for the losing side in the 46th.

The win lifted them from the relegation zone into eighth place with equal points as gladiators but with a superior goal difference. Strathmore, the 2016 winners are ninth as Parklands Sports Club slip to the bottom in the 10-team league.

Much relieved, Hagai said: “This was a special performance from the team. We have finally broken our winning duck. Everyone deserves credit and the second half was particularly impressive,”

“We have improved defensively but we still need to be more stable and be quick on our execution from the back. Training in the astroturf has really been pivotal in the confidence of the team and I predict a lot more coming,”

His opposite number Onyango has called his team out for complacency and said the second leg will determine their fate.

“We were over-confident prior to the game and that was our let down. We conceded two flicks that got us undone. All-in-all we need to better our work ethic in all areas because the results have not been kind to us,”

After a nervy goalless first half, Sikh Union was on the ascendancy thanks to their midfield fluidity that was inspired during the pep-talk break. Onyango’s efforts to halve the deficit and bring Strathmore back to the game were further dented as Haggai converted his second flick from the spot.

Elsewhere, women Premier League side Sliders promise a better show in forthcoming matches after their 0-1 loss to Amira Sailors yesterday. Coach Anita Agunda, she said:

“It’s only the beginning of the second leg. So we still have time to improve. I believe the team brought forth its best effort despite the loss. Ball control and movement amongst the players are the areas we will focus on to have a good run,”

Cynthia Walucho scored in the 28th minute to give Amira Sailors a win. Coach Thomas Mucheni attributed the win to quick thinking which he hopes other teammates will emulate.

“We had more opportunities to bag a better score-line but still thanks to Cynthia’s prompt action, we scored. We will fine tune our finishing,” he said.