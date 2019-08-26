Arasa plots bigafter promotion to Division One

Mully Children’s Family (MCF) FC coach Robert Arasa has put recruitment of experienced forwards top on his to-do list as the team prepares for life in the Football Kenya Federation FKF Division One for the first time in their history.

The team’s new acquired status was confirmed on Saturday after getting the better of local rivals Machakos FC, prevailing with a 3-0 victory.

It was sweet revenge for the self-sponsored club after they were edged 1-0 at home before 2-2 all draw in the reverse fixture.

MCF managed unbeaten second leg run where they drew only once as they amassed 75 points. They managed 67 goals and conceded 12, the least in the entire Northern Zone on the Division II League.

Soft-spoken Arasa believes hard work, determination and adherence to instructions was key to their promotion.

The former Ushuru assistant coach said: “The players have made everybody associated with this club happy for their fighting spirit and ensuring that the team is geared to achieving their mission of playing top-flight football in the next three years.”

“The team has a lot of potentials and the best way forward is to draft in experienced players which the club is working on. We will beef up our striking with top quality and experienced personnel. We have a luxury in midfield and I will be forced to drop two. Defensively we need a new face and we will be good to go.”

His counterpart Sharif Mohammed said it was time for the club to embark on a spending spree having not done so for the past four years.

“The reality has now dawned and there’s need to reinforce in all areas because I only have 11 players and the level we have moved into is even tougher.”

MCF aspires to become the first team in Eastern and North-Eastern region to play in the Kenyan Premier League. The team gained promotion last year to the FKF Division II after finishing second behind Nunguni Yulu FC in the Southern Branch county league where they played against teams from Makueni, Kajiado, Isiolo, Kitui, Meru and Embu counties.