No taking chance as Malkia Strikers begin title defence

National women's volleyball team Malkia Strikers will open their title defence campaign against their recently acquired nemesis Cameroon at the All Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco tomorrow.

The two teams have met twice in the last 60 days at the Africa Nations Cup in Cairo and each has won a game apiece but Cameroon got the better of Kenya beating them in the final.

Kenya are drawn together with Cameroon and Senegal in Pool 'B' as hosts Morocco, Seychelles, Nigeria and Botswana make up the first group.

Whereas Kenya has made one inclusion in the All Africa Games squad, Cameroon will employ the services of the same players who conquered the continent in Cairo. Veteran middle blocker Brackcides Agala, centre player Gladys Ekaru and libero Elizabeth Wanyama were dropped from the lineup of 14 players that lost to Cameroon in the finals last month.

Consequently, middle blocker Carolyne Sirengo was drafted in the AAG team to make the 12. Injured lethal middle blocker Momo Bassoko and libero player Bayaz Aliyeva were dropped from the 14-man Cameroon team that played in Cairo. Also, Cameroon captain Christelle Nana has switched from outside hitting to attack from the right side of the pitch.

Assistant coach Josp Barasa noted that the Kenyan camp is well prepared for the tournament and they are not going to leave anything to chance.

“We are all focused and everybody is set for the clash. We all watched Cameroon play their opening match yesterday (Thursday against Senegal) and we cannot afford to falter. We are going for nothing short of a win knowing that any mistake will put us in a tricky position.” intimated Barasa.

Kenya's title-defence will be shouldered by setters Jane Wacu, Janet Wanja, middle blockers Edith Wisah, Triza Atuka, Sirengo, outside hitters Mercy Moim (C), Leonida Kasaya, Noel Murambi and Sharon Chepchumba, opposite attackers Violet Makuto, Immaculate Chemutai and libero player Agripina Kundu.

Meanwhile, Cameroon beat Senegal in straight sets of 25-15, 25-23 and 25-19. Nigeria received a shocker after they blew their 1-2-set lead over Seychelles and lost the tie 3-2 (25-23, 18-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-11).