Kwanthanze hit compatriots Cheptil to grab title

Kwanthanze Girls volleyball team beat compatriots Cheptil in the finals to retain the East Africa Secondary School Games title at Tanzania Games Track and Safaris in Arusha yesterday.

Cheptil failed to revenge on Kwanthanze for the five-set thriller beating at the nationals in Kisumu when they went down 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-18) in Arusha title decider duel.

The tie, as observed the winning coach Justine Kigwari was not highly charged as expected especially after he fine-tuned some departments ahead of the finals.

“Today (yesterday) was not competitive as we had worked on our serves and the back court defense. I’m happy we have retained the trophy and this title is for many Kenyan fans back at home who have continued to support us and we can only get better going forward,” noted Kigwari.

Kigwari has called on coaches to unify for the betterment of the sport in Kenya. He said rather than coaches trying to pull each other down, they should join hands to ensure the sport continue to prosper not only at the school games but also on the international stage.

“If you see something good or bad in my team, feel free to come and point it out and vice versa. But this tradition of unhealthy competition will not help and that’s why as a coach I’m free to get advise and give out the same if anyone will be willing,” added Kigwari.

His opposite number Stephen Mutai conceded defeat saying the players didn’t rise to the occasion. Mutai said he will have to restructure the team going forward as his aspiration is to one day win the East Africa title.

“The senior players didn’t just show up today and it really worked against us. On most occasions they were sluggish and our opponents took advantage of that. Again most of my players if not all are short and that really worked against us and I look forward to recruit players with height going forward. Lucky only one player will clear form four in Benedine Chepng’tich but the rest of the players will be intact.”noted Mutai.

In girls third play off Soweto Academy won against Rwada's St. Alloys 3-1 to grab bronze medal as newcomers Mogonga boys succumbed to Don Bosco Gatenga of Rwanda 3-2 to finish in the fourth position.

In the girls basketball third play-off Kaya Tiwi won by half a basket (44-43) against compatriots and national champions Bururburu Girls to bag bronze medal as Laiser Hill lost 82-69 to LDK of Rwanda to finish fourth.