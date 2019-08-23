State will support all sports, Uhuru says

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured that the government will support all sports disciplines in order to grow the diverse talents of the Kenyan youth.

He said no sport will be left out of the government sponsorship programme for national teams representing the country in international competitions.

“Every single sports association in Kenya will be supported by the government. If we have talent outside there, it is our responsibility to nurture and grow it,” the President said.

The President spoke at State House Nairobi on Friday when he flagged off the Kenya National Motocross Team that will participate in this year’s Motocross of African Nations Continental Championship in Harare, Zimbabwe beginning August 30.

Kenya will be represented by a team of 25 riders at the competition.

President Kenyatta said the government is redeveloping the Kasarani International Sports Complex to accommodate every sporting discipline.

“As a government, we want to create facilities that nurture the talents that we have in all the different sports disciplines. So at Kasarani, just as much as we have developed the closed stage for Safari Rally, just as much as we are developing our football stadium, athletics, basketball and netball, we will also set aside an area for motocross,” the President announced.

He dismissed the notion that some sports disciplines like motocross are elitist.

“Ours is to encourage not to demotivate. That is why I say forget the naysayers. You have done a wonderful thing supporting these children to participate in the motocross championships. It is about time you also received a helping hand to ensure they move to the next level,” the President told parents of the motocross team members.

He challenged the motocross team to be good ambassadors of the country in Zimbabwe by competing fairly.

“So long as you play fair, so long as you play clean, so long as you maintain the dignity of your country, whether you win or not, that is not important. You will have done your best and you will have made your country proud. If you come back with a cup, that is a bonus,” the President told the team.

The Head of State advised Kenyan parents to support their children in pursuing their dream careers and developing their talents instead of forcing them to pursue fields that they are not interested in.

“Ours, as parents, is to try and get the best of what our children can be and do everything that we can to encourage them,” he said.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed thanked President Kenyatta for the support he has continued to accord Kenyan sports men and women.

Other speakers included the national motocross Vice Chairman Paul Mutahi Wariithi and team captain Rolf Kihara.