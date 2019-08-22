Kenya juniors a draw away from last four in Cecafa show

The Kenya U-15 national team will need at least a draw in their clash against hosts Eritrea today to proceed to the semi-finals after they kept their unbeaten record intact despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Burundi in their third Group ‘A’ match of the ongoing Cecafa U-15 Championships.

Gil Harel had given the Junior Stars a 1-0 advantage in the first half but a second-half strike by Florien Inyeyiteka ensured both sides had a share of the spoils. Kenya had earlier on recorded two wins against Somalia (3-1 on Friday last week) and Sudan (4-0 on Sunday). The draw consequently sees Burundi level on points with Kenya, having also won their two opening matches of the championships, albeit with an inferior goal difference.

The top two teams from each of the two groups will automatically qualify to the semis set for August 28 while the final has been scheduled for August 30, 2019, in Asmara.