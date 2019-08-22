KDF turn focus on the league after settling for bronze

Kenya Defence Forces volleyball team coach Sila Makiso has cited backcourt defending and poor concentration as their main undoing ahead of the national volleyball league starting next month in Nanyuki.

Makiso’s concerns come after KDF rallied from a set down to beat Rwanda 3-1 in the ongoing East Africa Community Military Games at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani Indoor Arena. This was Kenya’s third win in the prestigious military show.

Kenya lost the first set 14-25 in their encounter yesterday and went on to win the subsequent sets 25-17, 25-19, 25-19. “I am particularly impressed with the team’s response after learning our lessons in a tense first quarter. This is our happiest moment in the tournament because we have silenced the best team and the frontcourt defence was phenomenal. We put up the best block to stop their number 10 hard attacker and it worked well for the team,” said Makiso.

“They knew we were weak in reception and our slight tactical tweak disorganised their formation. Our concentration and backcourt defending require urgent intervention as we return to training for the upcoming championship.”

Captain Ednah Rotich added: “The win has really psyched us up and the diagonal ball strategy implemented proved effective. We are going to emphasise more on the reception.”

Rwanda’s captain Mutakwampukwe Brigitte was at pains to explain the defeat. “The match was tough for us and the outcome impossible to comprehend.we started so well but lost concentration. Kenya capitalised on our weak reception and won. The defeat is an eye-opener for us and our ambition of winning the competition is over.”

Uganda took the gold medal, Rwanda silver, as the hosts settled for bronze ahead of the event’s closure tomorrow. Uganda’s Eunice Amuruon was named the best attacker as Igihozo Yvette of Rwanda won the best setter’s gong. Kenya’s Damaris Chepkorom was the Most Valuable Player.