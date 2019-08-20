Rising heat in Japan likely to headline Chef De Missions meeting

Team Kenya boss Waithaka Kioni leads a delegation of three to a 3-day 2020 Summer Olympics Chef De Missions’ meeting where the rising heat in Tokyo is likely to be the main highlight.

Kioni, who is also the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) vice president, travelled to the Japanese Capital alongside Nock treasurer Eliud Kariuki and the athletes representative-cum-chairman of the Athletes Commission Humphrey Kayange.

The meeting at the Hotel New Otani started today is meant to provide a progress report on the facilities. But besides the main agendas, the meeting cannot afford to overlook the soaring temperatures that have hit 40°C and claimed tens of lives in the past month.

Reports have it that athletes have had difficulties under the conditions during test events. The Tokyo meeting will cover all operations details of the event and attendants will be taken through different aspects of the competitions and accommodation.

Nock acting secretary-general Francis Mutuku said: “We are taking all stages of preparation very seriously and every detail will be addressed as early as possible.”

With most of the venues ready one year to the event, participants in the meeting will get a chance to visit the competition venues for familiarisation tour.

Meanwhile, after launching its Road to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in readiness for the quadrennial summer extravaganza, Nock has further provided IOC scholarships to athletes and formed an Elite Performance Team to monitor their progress. The Paul Tergat-led organisation also funded federations to help them adequately prepare for qualifications.

The first major qualification program gets underway today in Rabat, Morocco where 17 disciplines will be using the All African Games to qualify for the Olympics.