Sprinters Moraa, Thomas light up KECOSO games in Kisii

International sprinters Mary Moraa and Maureen Thomas yesterday stole the show on day one of the athletics program of the 40th Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (KECOSO) games at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County.

Representing Kenya Ports Authority, Moraa and Thomas who are in the Kenyan team for the All African games won their respective heats to qualify for today’s finals.

Enjoying the support of the sizeable home crowd, Moraa, the World under 18 silver medalist in 400 and Africa under 20 champions easily won her heat in 56.3 beating Grace Kidake to second place in 58.8.

Thomas beat compatriot Maureen Cherono in heat one. Thomas who won a bronze medal in the mixed relay during the recent World Relays in Japan clocked 24.8 while Cherono crossed the finishing line in 25.1.

Another junior international and national triple jump record holder Gloria Mulei easily won the long jump event scaling 6.10m beating Caroline Waiganjo (5.30m) to second place. She will represent KPA in the triple jump event today.

Today, another junior international Dominic Ndigiti will represent KPA in the men’s 10, 000m walk race. “I want to use this event to gauge my speed ahead of the national championships next week. I’m hoping to perform well,” said Ndigiti.

After finishing second in long jump, Waiganjo won gold in 400m hurdles edging Kenya Ferry Services’ Gladys Chepkite to second place. Waiganjo running for Postal Corporation of Kenya clocked 63.8 with Chepkite a student at St Peters’ Keberesi finishing in 67.8.

Beatrice Chebet, representing KPA, clocked 16:54.00 to win the 5, 000m race. She beat Christine Chesire of Kenya Ferry Services to second place in 17:12.00 while Diana Cherotich completed a podium finish clocking 17:17.00.

Joel Moturi of Kenya Ferry Services clocked an impressive 30:50.60 to win the 10, 000m. Running largely alone, Moturi lapped all the athletes including second-placed Bernard Koech who clocked 33.00.08.

“There was no competition here today but I’m happy I won the race. I ran a fast race because I wanted to test my speed ahead of the nationals,” said Moturi who will represent the Nyanza region in the national championships next week.

Wiseman Were (54.2) of KPA edged out compatriot Rotich Kipkoech (54.7) to win the men’s 400m hurdles. In a hotly contested 1, 500m, Victor Mutai of PCK clinched in a time of four minutes and 02 second beating Peter Rono also of PSK to second place. Rono finished in four minutes, 03 seconds.