Owino wary as KCA host Eldonets at Nyayo today

Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University face visiting Eldonets in a Premier League match at Nyayo Stadium today.

The students’ tactician Charles ‘Ghost’ Goro is worried about his opponents in this must-win fixture. A win will ease his relegation worries.

“We need to win this game. But it is not an easy game,” said Owino. “We have talked about how we will handle their shooters. We will not give them room to shoot.”

Eldonets led by the lethal Tyson Ongwae are coming into this game with confidence, having upset number two team, Thunder, at their back yard two weeks ago.

Another top fixture of the day will see Strathmore University ‘Blades’ take on Thunder, led by national team captain Griffin Ligare and have their eyes on a top-two finish.

Collins Gaya observed: “The loss in Eldy had issues as we waited for one and half hours before the match started, even after getting stuck in traffic for hours at Gilgil.”

Strathmore trained for this match without coach Tony Ochieng, who is handling the All Africa Games team at Kasarani.

Equity Bank of Kenya play Lakeside in another tricky tie. But the bankers are enjoying top form after posting the league’s first century against World Hope.

Away at the Police Canteen in Kakamega, bottom side Western Delight, host Zetech University, who are also on a good run, shooting to a top-four finish.

World Hope coach George Namake remains upbeat as the Kawangware side welcome an Eldonets side which is yet to post an away win this term, with relegation looming.

Umoja, another side battling relegation, play Lakeside and will have to pool all their resources together to get results.

The experience of guard Alan Ouma, the tenacity of Gilbert Obiero and the scoring prowess of Nick Ogol will be key to earn the much-needed points.