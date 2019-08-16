Ongare sets her sight on winning a gold medal in Morocco

Commonwealth boxing bronze medallist Christine ‘Mammy’ Ongare has set her sight on winning a gold medal at the African Games starting on Monday in Rabat, Morroco.

The 26-year-old who trains under coach Priest Analo at the Kariobangi Social Hall exclaimed that she was ‘tired’ of winning bronze after clinching a similar gong at the African Championships.

“I have trained well since we came back from Gold Coast and I am in superb form. I believe I am in better shape than I have been in previous tournaments and my target in Morroco will be a gold medal,” said the flyweight pugilist.

Just finishing in the medal bracket will be another historic feat for the diminutive Ongare after she became the first and only Kenyan female boxer to finish on the podium at the Commonwealth Games in Australia last year.

“She (Ongare) is one of our medal hopefuls alongside Elizabeth (Andiege), Elly Ajowi and Nick Okoth, according to coach Musa Benja of Undugu St.Theresa’s Boxing Club.”

“They are the most experienced fighters among the dozen who are in our squad and they know what is required to be a champion. All of them, however, are physically and mentally prepared and I am confident we are going to clinch several medals,” remarked Benja.

The Boxing Federation of Kenya technical trainer revealed that the future is bright for the sport known to purists as the sweet science. “This games will highlight the difference good leadership can make to a sport particularly boxing which has been on a downward trajectory for long,” he said.

“This office has an eye on the future and structures are being put in place with a focus on youth and junior boxing. We will be concentrating on schoolboys and juniors,” Benja discloses while revealing that the initiative begins this weekend at the Jericho Social Hall. Benja revealed that BFK under the chairmanship of Jamal Otieno intended to take the sports to the counties in order to enhance the pool of fighters to choose from during international assignments.

“There is a lot of unpolished talent at the grassroots. For example, in Busia, we saw very many good boxers who if well equipped and trained are capable of shining. We want to make boxing vibrant again and the secret is to take the game to the grassroots,” explained Benja. The African Games boxing entourage left the country for Morocco on Wednesday evening.

Men

Shaffi Bakari (fly-weight)

Nick Okoth (feather-weight)

Ethan Maina (light-weight)

Boniface Mugunde (Welter-weight)

George Ouma (middleweight)

Edwin Okongo (light heavy-weight)

Elly Ajowi (heavy-weight)

Frederic Ramogi (super heavy-weight)

Women

Elizabeth Andiege (middle-weight)

Christine Ongare (fly-weight)

Everlyn Akinyi (light-weight)

Lorna Kusa (welter-weight)